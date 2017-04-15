Video: Chris Barnett Loses Road FC Debut with the Nastiest Eye Injury

“Huggy Bear” Chris Barnett’s debut with Road FC was spoiled by so called “doctors” worried about silly nonsense like “fighter safety”, whatever that means.

At just about the start of the first round, his opponent, Myung Hyun Man landing a right man that blew Barnett’s shit the fuck up. A massive Taekwondo fighter whose natural weight class is openweight and natural disposition is adorable, this Jackson-Winkeljohn fighter is more apt to show up dressed in a bear costume than not.

I wonder if he has a cult following among the furry community. I wonder how many furries watch MMA. I wonder if I started a furry vs. furry MMA promotion if I would get rich…

Anyway, check out Barnett’s disgusting eye injury:

Here is their entire card if you’re into that. Huggy Bear and his destroyed eye start at around the 3 hour 15 min mark. It’s fantastic that he begins winning the fight only after his eye is destroyed. This fight also includes the weakest trophy being presented I’ve ever seen (yes, including the TUF trophies). Step your game up Road FC.