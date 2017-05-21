Video: Checked Leg Kick Breaks Fighters Leg Asunder

Check out Brazilian fighter Siquera doing his best Anderson Silva impression as he breaks his leg live on Combate TV.

OUUU, Siquera just broke his leg by this kick at WGP pic.twitter.com/krrJsWM0vT — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 21, 2017

I think we can all agree that no injury in MMA is more viscerally distributing than leg breaks. Something about how the leg looks when they step down on it after the break should make you nauseous. It’s a terrible nightmare to even think about never mind experience. Anyone who sustains this type of injury should get an automatic TUE for HGH as a courtesy.