Video: Cat Zingano training Wiz Khalifa on MMA striking is the purest form of our great sport

The great thing about mixed martial arts there is no barrier for entry. Just ask CM Punk. Actually don’t ask CM Punk, ask Cat Zingano and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

MMA is the great equalizer. You want to fight professional MMA? Okay, join a gym, train, get in contact with a local promotion in your area and you’re there. Sure talent, dedication, and the correct coaching factor in how far you can go but the MMA doors are open to practically everyone.

So let’s watch Wiz Khalifa work some striking with UFC bantamweight Cat Zingano and appreciate MMA’s ease of access.