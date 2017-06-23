Video: Boxing champ turned Bellator prospect Heather Hardy punches the hell out of Louis C.K.

From 2010 to basically whenever, Louie on FX was the best half hour comedy on TV. On Saturday boxing champion Heather Hardy (20-0, 1 NC) makes her MMA debut on the Bellator Spike TV under-card. Hardy is boxing badass out of Brooklyn, holds a bantamweight title, has an amazing combat sports back-story but the most important part of her biography may be her guest appearance on Louie in April 2015.

Holy shit. Holy shit that is Heather Hardy punching the ever living shit out of Louis C.K. Yes, this. Bellator has an invested a ton in promoting Hardy and the fighter does have crossover star potential that Scott Coker seems to always have a keen eye for. But let’s not ever forget the

“Bobby’s House” episode from season five of Louie where Hardy laid out Louie C.K. and it was awesome.