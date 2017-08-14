Video: Boxer Terence Crawford mocks Conor McGregor’s serious touch butt stretches, shadow boxing

When Conor McGregor’s third million dollar boxing payday is co-headlined by Terence Crawford, remember this video. Nothing could prepare the boxing world for the unorthodox ways of Conrad Anthony McGregor.

After one open workout coupled with a “leaked” sparring video, sweet science experts are starting to grasp the magnitude of Mystic Mac. Boxer Terence Crawford gets it. Let’s watch Crawford and his entire gym give a clear hat tip to the training methods of boxing innovator Conor McGregor.