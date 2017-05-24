Video: Blindfolded CM Punk defeats ex-rival, NFL player Shawn Merriman on MTV’s The Challenge
Punk vs. Merriman is here. Oh what tangled web we weave. The world works and mysterious ways; view your world through a reality TV show lens and crank the weirdness levels to an 11.
On the second episode of MTV’s The Challenge Champ vs. Pros the reality TV Gods placed ex-WWE wrestler and current UFC fighter CM Punk in direct competition with former NFL player Shawn Merriman. The Punk-Merriman beef dates all the way back to when the wrestler was in the WWE and the linebacker was with the Buffalo Bills.
Now several years later, matched up on a MTV reality show carnival the two rivals met in an elimination challenge. Check the video
SHOTS FIRED! 😱 #ChampsVsPros pic.twitter.com/AdZeJEFIMX
— The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 24, 2017
When you and your boy are beefing but you both wait for the other to apologize first 😂 @CMPunk @shawnemerriman #ChampsVsPros pic.twitter.com/rpDIxYeuEB
— The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 24, 2017
IDK if that was necessary, but it looked cool AF @CMPunk 👏 #ChampsVsPros pic.twitter.com/lxzDpY0weK
— The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 24, 2017
That was INTENSE! But @CMPunk wins it for the Pros! 🙌 #ChampsVsPros pic.twitter.com/mAUK9CGeBx
— The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 24, 2017
Update:………damn
Gotta hand it to @CMPunk, his Challenge career already lasted longer than his stint in the UFC. @ufc @danawhite #ChampsVsPros @ChallengeMTV
— Johnny Bananas (@MTVBananas) May 24, 2017