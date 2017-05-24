Video: Blindfolded CM Punk defeats ex-rival, NFL player Shawn Merriman on MTV’s The Challenge

Punk vs. Merriman is here. Oh what tangled web we weave. The world works and mysterious ways; view your world through a reality TV show lens and crank the weirdness levels to an 11.

On the second episode of MTV’s The Challenge Champ vs. Pros the reality TV Gods placed ex-WWE wrestler and current UFC fighter CM Punk in direct competition with former NFL player Shawn Merriman. The Punk-Merriman beef dates all the way back to when the wrestler was in the WWE and the linebacker was with the Buffalo Bills.

Now several years later, matched up on a MTV reality show carnival the two rivals met in an elimination challenge. Check the video

When you and your boy are beefing but you both wait for the other to apologize first 😂 @CMPunk @shawnemerriman #ChampsVsPros pic.twitter.com/rpDIxYeuEB — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 24, 2017

IDK if that was necessary, but it looked cool AF @CMPunk 👏 #ChampsVsPros pic.twitter.com/lxzDpY0weK — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 24, 2017

Update:………damn