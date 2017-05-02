Video: Big AF. Here is the first behind the scenes tour of the UFC’s new 15-acre office complex

So, the next time an UFC fighter says he’s homeless, can’t pay the rent on his two bedroom apartment, or has to retire from MMA because he/she can no longer afford it, remember the UFC’s new lavish office complex in Las Vegas. The UFC, Zuffa and their new ownership group have never had a problem spending money; they just have a problem sharing it with others. In this case, the “other” are the fighters that fill their cards every month.

In an exclusive behind the scenes tour, CNN cameras get a look at the UFC’s new multi-million dollar, 15-acre headquarters before they are set to open in the coming weeks. From the looks of it, the new UFC world HQ looks pristine. For the UFC employees who survived the ownership change, the new Las Vegas facility looks like an amazing place to set-up shop.

Check out where all that Reebok, Fox Sports and pay-per-view money over the last few years has gone on this tour of the future home of the Super Bowl of mixed martial arts.