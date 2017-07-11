Video: Best moment of the presser Dana White’s red-faced intro vs. Conor McGrgeor’s fuck you suit

Cluster fuck. The first Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press event lived up to the hype simply by its complete lack of self-awareness. Talking heads debate, R & B singers performing, God-awful company speeches, awkward dancing, bad audio, microphone’s cutting off, props being used and F-bombs being tossed out are just of the highlights of the May-Mac world tour stop number one.

But what was the best moment?

Was it whatever UFC president Dana Whit was trying to do here?

Or was it the custom suit Conor McGregor wore to the event?