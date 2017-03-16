Video: Believe him? Dana White talks about getting in a fist fight with Tito Ortiz on a plane

Ah yes, the MMA feud nobody wanted and will never die. For some reason while making an appearance on the Conan O’Brien show, UFC President Dana White was asked about his never ending beef with Tito Ortiz. Hardnosed journalism by O’Brien or planted question, who really knows but it did lead to White letting a story slip about an rumored airplane fist fight between the two back in the mid-2000s.

Watch Dana White recall the tale of the time Ortiz locked him in a neck crank and refused to let go. We don’t believe him but maybe you will.