Video: Backstage a drunken Michael Bisping argues with Eddie Bravo, wants truth about tower 7

Alcohol affects people in all different ways. Some become angry, some quiet. Some become restless, some tired. But when Michael Bisping takes a drink, there is only one impulse he cannot contain, that of a relentless pursuer of the truth.

After a few drinks, Bisping sees through fairy tale truths that society holds so dear. He knows the Gulf of Tonkin was a false flag operation to get US involved in Vietnam. He knows what the Air Force found at Roswell in 1947, and he’s narrowed down who was on the Grassy Knoll to a list of five people. But that’s not enough.

He wants the full story on what happened on 9/11. Here we see Bisping approaching the ultimate trove of knowledge BJJ, Chemtrail, and Tower 7 knowledge, Eddie Bravo.

Michael Bisping and Eddie Bravo have been having a fairly heated argument for 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/D0jwcoplPD — Luke Thomas (@SBNLukeThomas) March 3, 2017