Video: It’s on. Backstage DC just threw a bottle at Jon Jones after Bones brought up his kids

Well heel Jon Jones is back and 100% in full effect. Heel Bones just got Daniel Cormier to throw a water bottle at him because heel Bones is a complete asshole. Thanks to UFC lightweight Kevin Lee, here’s backstage footage of the Bones versus DC pull apart after Jon Jones brought up Daniel Cormier’s kids.

What a magnificent asshole Jon Jones is.

