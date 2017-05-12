Video: It’s on. Backstage DC just threw a bottle at Jon Jones after Bones brought up his kids
Well heel Jon Jones is back and 100% in full effect. Heel Bones just got Daniel Cormier to throw a water bottle at him because heel Bones is a complete asshole. Thanks to UFC lightweight Kevin Lee, here’s backstage footage of the Bones versus DC pull apart after Jon Jones brought up Daniel Cormier’s kids.
What a magnificent asshole Jon Jones is.
@dc_mma said this Real Nigga shit 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sHnp4DApaN
— Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 12, 2017