Video: At Madison Square Garden Conor McGregor walks out Michael Conlan to a sea of Irish
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s Conor McGregor receiving a massive ovation at Madison Square Garden as he walks out Olympian and countrymen Michael Conlan for his pro boxing debut. The two Irish prized fighters were just engulfed by a crowd of green clad fans.
Check the wild scene below
An incredible moment inside #TheaterMSG as @TheNotoriousMMA walks alongside @mickconlan11 for Conlan's professional debut. @trboxing pic.twitter.com/IcZ2w5pM0a
— MSG (@TheGarden) March 18, 2017