Video: At Madison Square Garden Conor McGregor walks out Michael Conlan to a sea of Irish

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s Conor McGregor receiving a massive ovation at Madison Square Garden as he walks out Olympian and countrymen Michael Conlan for his pro boxing debut. The two Irish prized fighters were just engulfed by a crowd of green clad fans.

Check the wild scene below

