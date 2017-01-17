Video: At an IBJJF jiu-jitsu tourney a dude just Rampage power bombed another dude into a deep sleep

On the combat sports Internet a common practice is to scream or type out “he’s dead” after a MMA fighter has just been KO’d or a pro wrestler just hit a jaw dropping spot. Well this morning at the IBJFF European jiu-jitsu championships we have actually witnessed an attempted murder. Yup, an outright deading, but this time not in a cage or a ring but on the sweet comforts of the jiu-jitsu mats.

Usually when you sign-up to roll in a jiu-jitsu tournament there is a gentlemen’s agreement not to power bomb the ever living hell out of your opponent. Harkening back to Pride Critical Countdown 2004 and Rampage Jackson’s slam KO of Ricardo Arona, we have maybe the craziest grappling move we’ve ever seen.

Congrats big guy, here’s another stripe of your belt for slam KO-ing a dude at a jiu-jitsu tourney.

Also for replay value, watch the video again and check at the referee in charge just completely asleep at the wheel.