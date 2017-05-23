Video: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson wrestles, pins a red-faced Matt Serra at UFC studios

The things Matt Serra will do for science. Serra loves science so much he just let Neil deGrasse Tyson beat him down for the world to watch.

After a recent episode of the podcast UFC Unfiltered, deGrasse Tyson used his degree in astrophysics to transport Serra into a black hole of pain. The captain of his high school wrestling team, deGrasse Tyson took the former UFC welterweight champion down to the studio floor and from the red faced nature of Serra’s face the Astrophysicist did not go easy on him.

Check out deGrasse Tyson wrestling moves below. Godspeed Matt Serra, science salutes you.