Video: Angela Hill and Jessica Andrade Did Their Own Version of Don Frye and Yoshihiro Takayama

Angela Hill and Jessica Andrade got the Fight of the Night award last night. For anyone who saw that go down live, that’s no surprise. Andrade knew she was close to a title shot and maybe even somehow sensed everyone calling her Mini-Cyborg or Strawborg. Hill knew this was her big shot back into the UFC. She was overwhelmed by Andrade, but she was one half of a badass fight and that’s just as good as a win in some books.

The best thing? These girls basically put on a rendition of Don Frye and Yoshihiro Takayama’s stand-n-bang slugfest only it was up against the cage instead of the ropes. It was a living testament to people who say women fighting aren’t exciting. I was doing karate in my living room after this but I also drink.

Roll that beautiful, nostalgic footage side-by-side with the fight from last night!

