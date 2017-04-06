Video: All American Chris Weidman Once Shit Himself Terribly

Chris Weidman, father, husband, terrible actor, slayer of the mythical Anderson Silva… and victim of irritable bowel syndrome. Maybe we should allow Chris to explain with the guidance of his guardian bro-angel, Gian Villante.

I don’t really understand how you could shit yourself, and have it go up into your neck, without lying down. I can’t move off of that part of the story; it’s fucking with me still. Is Long Island not subject to the same rules of shit-gravity as the rest of the world? I think speak on behalf of all MMA journalists when I demand verification of this story from Chris Weidman’s father. How did the shit get on Chris’s neck?