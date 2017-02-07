Video: After Raw went off the air Brock Lesnar made a surprise run-in, beat up Big Show

Brock Lesnar is tired of the bullshit. Ever since Lesnar had his hand raise at UFC 200 his life has been stuck in downward beef jerky scented spiral. Busted by USADA for something, dominated by a 50 year old returning Goldberg in 90 seconds at Survivor Series and eliminated by the same old WCW star in the Royal Rumble have been the highlights of the past six months for the former UFC heavyweight champ.

Life sucks for Lesnar. From beating a top ten heavyweight in his cage return and running the world of WWE as an unstoppable man-beast to being consistently embarrassed outside the cage and inside the ring every time he’s on TV. Life comes at you fast when you’re Brock Lesnar.

In an attempt to reverse his mojo, Lesnar made a surprise, unplanned appearance at Monday Night Raw after the show went off the air. The crowd in Portland, Oregon went nuts but not before someone in the front row started to film it all. Watch as Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman cut a promo, lay out an open challenge then beat the ever loving shit out of helpless The Big Show.