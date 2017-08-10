Video: Actor Michael Rapaport calls Brendan Schaub a big ape, tells him to stop talking shit

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, Brendan Schaub has pissed someone off with his words. In the weirdest sort of, kind of MMA beef of the week we have the Fight Gods blessing (?) us with actor Michael Rapaport.

For reasons not known to most, Rapaport is talking mad amounts of shit to Schaub. Most of this smack talk has to with Schaub being Schaub while whatever is left has to do with the Big 3 three on three basketball league. In lieu of the retired Schaub from absolutely crushing Rapaport’s 47 year old NYC bred dad bod in the center of Octagon, the “Higher Learning” actor challenged the former MMA heavyweight to a 3-point shooting contest.

Brendan Schaub popping shit about the @thebig3 ?

You wouldn't know a Basketball from a Beachball @BrendanSchaub come shoot some 4's bring $$ pic.twitter.com/MvOaT1gmAF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 10, 2017

