Video: ACB Fighter body slams opponent into the ether

ACB Fighter Jabir Vazirkhanov decided that if Rampage wasn’t going to bring the violence, he would.  And he did.

If for some reason you are doubting the brutality of that slam, see this below.  They had to wrap homeboy up like a burrito and drag him out of the cage.  Just insanity.

For the full fight, and about five minutes of Jabir Vazirkhanov awkwardly waiting for doctors to get to a man he just killed, see below:

 

ACB violence is in the air today.  Check out this flying knee.

It doesn’t stop there. The flying knee KO is revered by the Russian people.

