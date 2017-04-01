Video: ACB Fighter body slams opponent into the ether
ACB Fighter Jabir Vazirkhanov decided that if Rampage wasn’t going to bring the violence, he would. And he did.
Crazy slam KO by Jabir Vazirkhanov at #ACB56. Well, it IS Rampage fight week. pic.twitter.com/zHnbgm5AZf— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2017
If for some reason you are doubting the brutality of that slam, see this below. They had to wrap homeboy up like a burrito and drag him out of the cage. Just insanity.
Hopefully Vladislav Novitsky is okay, he did not leave the cage under his own power. pic.twitter.com/GYtd7j2wSP— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2017
For the full fight, and about five minutes of Jabir Vazirkhanov awkwardly waiting for doctors to get to a man he just killed, see below:
ACB violence is in the air today. Check out this flying knee.
#ACB56 - That knee! Nashkho Galaev KO's Mikhail Syrbu in 1R. Listen to the sound! pic.twitter.com/bHNBqVitUy— Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) April 1, 2017
MY GOD. Devastating walk-off knee KO by Nashkho Galaev at #ACB56 pic.twitter.com/M7HpHiHxUv— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2017
It doesn’t stop there. The flying knee KO is revered by the Russian people.
Sick knee KO by Ludovit Klein at #ACB56. Set it up with the Kikuno kick. pic.twitter.com/E4tjVTuuCK— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 1, 2017