Video: A very dumb fighter break dances in the middle of the cage, immediately gets KO’d for it

Sometimes, showboating in the middle of a fight leads to endless accolades, a plethora of fans, and a legendary MMA career. Other times it ends with you get kicked up side the fucking head.

Let’s see how it works out for Joe Harding at BCMMA 8.

And from the crowd view

In the immortal (paraphrased) words of Junior Dos Santos after he was nearly beaten to death by Cain Velasquez, “Why He Do That”?

