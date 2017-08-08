Video: A calm Jon Jones says he used to drink alcohol before his UFC fights to challenge himself

Can you be a sport’s biggest “what if” while holding the crown of being that same sport’s Greatest of All-Time? So, is MMA and so is Jon Jones. Despite a destructive life outside of the cage, when put in the Octagon versus any other fighter in MMA history, Jones status as GOAT is boarding on unquestioned.

On the straight and narrow by Bones Jones standards, the UFC light heavyweight champion ripped out the soul of his biggest rival at UFC 214. After conquered his greatest in-cage challenge (twice), Jones is now on a goodwill press tour to drum up interest in this new “Babyface Jon Jones”.

Appearing on the SI Now show, Jones just causally dropped the fact that he used to drink alcohol before some of his UFC fights; you know as a way to stack the deck against himself and or challenge his skills. Bones Jones doing fireball shots before fighting Rashad Evans or downing tequila before beating Alexander Gustafsson in an odd MMA way only adds to his GOAT status.