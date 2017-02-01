US travel ban may keep Gegard Mousasi off UFC 210, here’s video saying he’d vote Trump

Want to get away? Well, thanks to new US President Donald Trump’s new executive order banning travel to and from several different Muslim countries, some UFC fighters may be affected in the comings months. Prior to the election UFC fighters fell on both sides of the US presidential ticket.

And then there was UFC middleweight Gegard Mousasi. Now Mousasi is not a US registered voter and he really didn’t have too much of a opinion when he made an appearance on The MMA Hour in 2016. Though Mousasi would go on to say if he could he would vote for Donald Trump over Hilary Clinton in the election.

Oops. His bad.

Mousasi is scheduled to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 210 in New York and it’s still unclear, depending on who you ask, if the US Immigration ban could delay his top five eliminator bout in April.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review Journal the UFC released the statement below regarding the ban.