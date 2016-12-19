Urijah Faber is retired, so let’s watch his last pre-WEC fight where he TKO’d Bibiano Fernandes

Urijah Christopher Faber has been fighting professional mixed martial arts since November 2003. A 24 year old Urijah Faber was making his cage fighting debut when George W. Bush was still on his first term as US President, Beyonce and Sean Paul had a number one song and the biggest film at the box office was Russell Crowe’s Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. The world has changed a lot over the past 13 years but Urijah Faber fighting in a cage every few months was almost a constant.

On Saturday Faber beat on Brad Pickett for the better part of three rounds, got his hand raised in front of his hometown Sacramento crowd and then retried from the sport. The 37 year old Faber retries with a 34-10 overall record in MMA, an 8-3 mark in the WEC and a 10-6 slate in the UFC.

To celebrate Faber’s long career and to recall a time where he was the best 145 pound MMA fighter on the planet, let’s watch his last fight before he swam exclusively in the WEC/UFC Ocean. The date was October 28, 2006, the opponent was future ONE FC and Dream star Bibiano Fernandes and a young Urijah Faber just beat and bloodied up the daylights out of his foe.

Thanks for the memories California Kid.