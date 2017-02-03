Video: Max Holloway and Sage Northcutt Gang Up on the Houston Rockets Mascot

That’s it. This is the new thing now. No mascot on Earth is safe. The MMA world has declared war on all giant, plush characters representing sports teams. After Joanna Jedrzejczyk had to defend herself against the Denver Nuggets mascot and lay him out in devastating fashion, Max Holloway and Sage Northcutt (of all people) just obliterated the Houston Rockets mascot, “Clutch”.

Holloway landed the one-punch knockout and then Northcutt finally turned full heel. After Clutch was already out, Northcutt disrespectfully stepped over him and rained down unnecessary ground-and-pound to an opponent who was already floating in the dark lands somewhere. We’ll have to start conducting CTE studies on these mascots.

Watch these two UFC fighters tarnish our sport…