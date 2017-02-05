Video: Light Heavyweight Marcel Fortuna Makes Heavyweight Anthony Hamilton EA UFC Glitch in Real Life

Before we get to the good stuff, there needs to be some clarification. Marcel Fortuna took this fight on two-weeks notice and lied to the UFC saying that he weighted 230lbs. He actually weighed only 210lbs and Anthony Hamilton pushed the scales around 260lbs. It looked like this decision was going very badly for Fortuna but “fortunately” for him, he landed a shot that caused Hamilton to glitch out IRL.

GOOD FORTUNA! Impressive KO and debut from the new UFC heavyweight, Marcel Fortuna. https://t.co/Vyqt5NmvuL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 5, 2017

Holy shit. He glitched like in EA Sports UFC 2 and then tried to climb the cage horizontally. NUTS. After the fight, Fortuna admit he lied and said he’d fight his next fight in his actual division. GOD LEVEL. WEIGHT CLASSES ARE FAKE NEWS. BUSHIDO.

Take a look at these other angles of that wild knockout…