Video: Korean Zombie Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez With Spectacular Uppercut

I write this with tears in my eyes. There are Halloween decorations in my house. I had to shuffle through cobwebs to get to my laptop. All this in support of the return of Korean Zombie. This could have gone really badly, but instead it was the most perfect comeback probably in the history of zombies. …Maybe even the best in the history of the UFC.

They were swinging wild. Korean Zombie rocked him, Dennis Bermudez rocked Zombie, but hey, what the hell else is new? Zombie just wades through things. It’s where he got his name from. He keeps coming and that’s just it. Bermudez made one tiny mistake and Zombie so the uppercut from a mile away. BOOM! Just like that, Zombie feasts on brains tonight. Incredible.

WHAT NEXT?! KOREAN ZOMBIE VS CUB SWANSON FOR SUPERBOY’S REVENGE? KOREAN ZOMBIE VS ARTEM LOBOV JUST FOR ‘LET ME BANG, BRO’ FUN? KOREAN ZOMBIE VS ALDO 2? KOREAN ZOMBIE VS CONOR MCGREGOR AT CATCHWEIGHT?!?!?!

Too many questions for now and I’m too excited. Enjoy this perfect knockout.