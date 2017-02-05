Video: Curtis Blaydes Throws Adam Milstead Seven Times and Causes a Knee Explosion

Curtis Blaydes went into this fight like a man possessed. He grabbed onto Adam Milstead and straight Chris Benoit-ed him. Twice. And once more for good measure. That’s right. SEVEN SUPLEXES. Ok, so he got a little tired and some of them just turned into tosses BUT STILL! He may have set a heavyweight takedown record in just a single fight. Insane.

If that wasn’t nuts enough, at some point during all of that throwing Milstead got his knee hurt. It was obvious he had problems with it. The corner was just kind of like, you aight dawg, and sent him back out there with the beast. The result? The fight had to be stopped due to COMPLETE KNEE EXPLOSION. Just look at these freakin’ pictures of this man’s poor damn knee. Rest in pieces.