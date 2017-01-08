UFC changes, WWE-UFC connects, more Rizin tourneys and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

New Year, new MMA rumors. Still immersed in the UFC 207 fallout, the MMA World has started 2017 with a fight free weekend. In the coming weeks the names of BJ Penn, Chael Sonnen, Tito Ortiz and Andrei Arlovski grab the spotlight in some of the biggest matches of January.

What is old is new again in 2017 and this even includes the MMA rumors. Key figures that made waves backstage in 2016 are already causing drama one week into the calendar year.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Rumor are early trending numbers indicates UFC 207 went well above and beyond the company’s own internal projections. Despite being on a Friday night UFC 207 crushed the promo’s previous Friday night PPV record as well as will likely be the highest selling Rousey anchored event.

Sources are saying Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, and Shaq vs. Big Show are the three matches that are penned in for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

Rizin Grand Prixes for 135 pound men and a yet to be determined female GP are rumored to be heavily pushed by Japanese officials. Expect the GP format to be a staple of Rizin along with their own unique belt, sponsor and prizes for each induvial tournament

Despite her loss sources say the WWE is still extremely interested in chasing down Ronda Rousey for an angle. If not for WrestleMania then SummerSlam would be the next option for both sides (three sides? RR? WWE? And the UFC?) to continue their friendly working relationship

Rumors have surfaced that new UFC owners and matchmakers are currently butting heads with the management of fighters about taking short notice bouts. Sources say an unwritten policy has been put in place where many short notice contracts are no longer as lucrative as they were under the Zuffa reign.

