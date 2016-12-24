Video: Two Dublin Dudes Play Touch Butt on the Street and Conor McGregor Actually Drives By

Imagine if you were doing a Mike Tyson impression and he walked up behind you and said, “that’s nith.” What if you were making fun of Donald Trump and he tweeted about you afterwards? Chad was never funny. His impressions are completely off-base. Friends actually don’t like him. Well, this basically happened to these guys who were doing their best Conor McGregor antics on the streets of Dublin.

These guys are roughhousing and start yelling out McGregor’s famous catchphrases, one guy even walks by and does the same. Just a second later, a car pulls up and the man himself is in the passenger seat laughing his ass off. They run over like children coming downstairs on Christmas morning yelling, “you’ll do nootin’, you’ll do nootin’!”

Check out the surprise roll-up by the champ champ.