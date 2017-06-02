Trolling Jon Jones now selling Coke-a-Cola t-shirts because he’s the heel MMA deserves

Ironic Jon Jones may be the best Jon Jones. Freed from any thought of Bones Jones actually being somewhat of a good person, Jon Jones is now free to roam this Earth spinning back elbowing self awareness in its dumb face. Jones the every-man with a sense of humor is what Daniel Cormier may be getting in the main event of UFC 214.

Per Cormier, Bones is man with many, many, many, many vices. When Jones isn’t sandblasting prostitutes, driving drunk, popping PEDs, digesting sex pills, he may have indulged in Tony Montana sized mountains of cocaine. There are only so many hours in day and it’s kind of hard to ask Bones to pick only one addiction to do at a time.

According to this new t-shirt, now on sale at jonnybones.com, Bones Jones favorite habit is either sugary sodas or centipede lines of Coke. Follow the white powder covered breadcrumbs and you may find your answer.