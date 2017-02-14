Here are the top ten posts that prove Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are the UFC’s cutest couple

Admit it behind your blood thirsty heart, right next to your love of people punching each other in the face is a corner where you can love another human being. Today is Valentine’s Day and to celebrate the human emotion of love we first must admit we can love and are worthy of being loved. If you can love the violence of a soccer kick to face or love the beauty of nifty guard pass then the MMA community can acknowledge the love of fighters for one another.

In life sometimes people at work enter a relationship. Sometimes these co-worker relationship are cool, hey Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry, while other times they kind of gross everyone out, um hi Miesha Tate and Bryan Caraway. Somewhere on this scale of MMA coupling up falls UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff.

The American Top Team trained tandem have been together for four years and if you follow them on social media the UFC power couple will provide you endless romantic comedy or sitcom laugh track moments.

For those in love, out of love or who are falling back in love here are the top ten social media posts that prove Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are the UFC’s cutest couple

10. Sea of love

Thanks co-captain. A post shared by Nina Ansaroff (@ninaansaroff) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:20pm PST

9. Disney knows love

Celebrating with Mandy at my favorite place! A post shared by Nina Ansaroff (@ninaansaroff) on Dec 3, 2016 at 8:45am PST

8. The key to the heart is through the stomach

@NinaAnsaroff made my night./ ganhei a noite hoje #bobodecamarao #diet A post shared by AmandaNunes (@amanda_leoa) on Oct 16, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

7. Love is sometimes subtle

6. LOL

So proud of Mandy for "cooking"- but clean up your damn mess! A post shared by Nina Ansaroff (@ninaansaroff) on Sep 26, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

5. The gifts that keeps on giving

You can see the excitement in her face. #anniversarygift Olha o q acabou de chegar, ela ficou feliz com o presente do nosso aniversário de namoro q comprei para ela. A post shared by AmandaNunes (@amanda_leoa) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:35am PST





4. The couple that cuts weight together stays together

I got you my love… Almost there. #ufc200 #mymandy #AndNew A post shared by Nina Ansaroff (@ninaansaroff) on Jul 7, 2016 at 10:53pm PDT





3. This is awesome

Baby steps….. Happy wife, Happy life. She NEVER replaces the damn bag. #thetoptomypan #tampadapanela A post shared by Nina Ansaroff (@ninaansaroff) on Sep 16, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT





2. Fairytale romance

Happy Halloween everyone #shrekfiona #halloween prontas para festa A post shared by AmandaNunes (@amanda_leoa) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:48pm PDT

1. All the feels in your heart