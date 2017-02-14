Here are the top ten posts that prove Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are the UFC’s cutest couple
Admit it behind your blood thirsty heart, right next to your love of people punching each other in the face is a corner where you can love another human being. Today is Valentine’s Day and to celebrate the human emotion of love we first must admit we can love and are worthy of being loved. If you can love the violence of a soccer kick to face or love the beauty of nifty guard pass then the MMA community can acknowledge the love of fighters for one another.
In life sometimes people at work enter a relationship. Sometimes these co-worker relationship are cool, hey Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry, while other times they kind of gross everyone out, um hi Miesha Tate and Bryan Caraway. Somewhere on this scale of MMA coupling up falls UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff.
The American Top Team trained tandem have been together for four years and if you follow them on social media the UFC power couple will provide you endless romantic comedy or sitcom laugh track moments.
For those in love, out of love or who are falling back in love here are the top ten social media posts that prove Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff are the UFC’s cutest couple
10. Sea of love
9. Disney knows love
8. The key to the heart is through the stomach
7. Love is sometimes subtle
You Monster. @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/5amAXmujFH
— Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) September 29, 2016
6. LOL
5. The gifts that keeps on giving
4. The couple that cuts weight together stays together
3. This is awesome
2. Fairytale romance
1. All the feels in your heart