Told you he wasn’t a robot. Here’s a pic of Sage Northcutt’s very large divine removed tonsils

Sage Northcutt is the walking lab experiment we cannot look away from. The living embodiment of a happy Golden Retriever ‘s face, Northcutt has his next UFC fight booked and is back out on the interview circuit. The Northcutt media tours are as fascinating as ever, especially when he brings his own props.

Today on the MMA Hour Northcutt spoke to a reporter he would only refer to as Mr. Helwani. Also, in order to better connect with other humans, showed everyone the tonsils he just had removed from his body. Like his leg muscles Sage Northcutt’s are unusually large for some odd reason very fascinating.

Way to be human Sage.