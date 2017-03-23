TJ Dillashaw just sparred with badass boxing champ Vasyl Lomachenko and here’s the video

In between getting throat choked by Cody Garbrandt on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is sparring with Olympic gold medalists. This week in preparation for his July title fight with Garbrandt, Dillashaw was spotted going four hard round sparing with current boxing featherweight beast Vasyl Lomachenko.

Out of Ukraine, Lomachenko is a 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medalist. Lomachenko is also a WBO featherweight and junior light title holder. Lomachenko credentials are legit and its interesting to see how Dillashaw’s MMA stand-up style clashes with a pro boxer. Check out the video as we await more footage of the session to surface.