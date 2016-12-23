Video: Tim Kennedy Waterboards Steven Crowder Multiple Times for Christmas

What says merry Christm — Oh, I’m sorry, “happy holidays” — more than a trio of special forces guys led by a shirtless Tim Kennedy demonstrating torture tactics to a live volunteer? Nothing, that’s what. For me personally, waterboarding is a family tradition in my household. The younger kids get water, the adults get nogboarded. Mmm, eggnog torture. I can almost taste it sliding down my nose and obstructing my breathing now.

So, in the spirit of the holidays, Kennedy shared his waterboarding tradition with comedian Steven Crowder. He was strapped down, his hands duct taped, a rag put over his head and water tortured multiple times. Each time he last longer and longer, this was pleasing to bare-chested, Kennedy Santa. It’s a special Christmas moment that I’m sure neither of the parties will forget.

Gather your loved ones around and watch the sufferings of a man who is drowning, but cannot drown.