This video of heavyweight Francis Ngannou showing off his hand speed has us fearful for JDS

This is fine. Everything is fine. For those worried about that brain of Junior dos Santos don’t watch this Francis Ngannou video.

If you’re worried about the long-term physical health of JDS don’t watch this clip of heavyweight super-beast Ngannou. Sure Ngannou hits like a heavyweight and now apparently has the hand speed of a lightweight but maybe the Fight Gods will spare the future well-being of JDS at UFC 215.

Yup, Ngannou strikes are horrifying and we should all be worried about JDS (coming off KO loss) at UFC 215.