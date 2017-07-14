This video of Conor McGregor doing the Ali Shuffle proves why he won the presser, will win fight

That speed. That footwork. That movement. When Conor McGregor goes on to knockout Floyd Mayweather inside of four rounds, remember this clip.

Maybe Mayweather and McGregor each won two of the four scheduled press stops this week. Maybe both fighter’s limited vocabulary and heavy use of the words bitch, faggot, coupled with heavy racist undertones will turn off a few causal sporting fans.

Or maybe none of that mattered. Maybe this video of McGregor doing the Ali Shuffle in dress shoes proves that he has the hand speed and footwork to pull off the unthinkable in the biggest prize fight in combat sport’s history.

WWMADO. What would Muhammad Ali do? Probably shuffle and say some highly controversial shit into a live microphone while doing it.