This pic of a 285 pound jacked Cro Cop proves he’s not retired, give him an UFC title shot

Stop whatever you are doing right now and get your Rally For Cro Cop hashtag ready. We don’t know if Mr. Cop is retired. We don’t know what Mirko Filipovic’s contract status is with Rizin.

We don’t know if Cro Cop wants to lead a quite life of tending to his front lawn and hanging out with Stipe Miocic recording silly videos of their friendship. We don’t care. Just look at this new picture of The Left Leg Assassin and tell us that 42 year old heavyweight man doesn’t deserve an instant championship match in whatever MMA promotion he chooses.

Somebody hand Mirko Filipovic a god damn red and white checkered Money in the Bank briefcase already!!!