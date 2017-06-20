This new Bones vs. DC Gangsta’s Paradise trailer will hype you for MMA’s biggest fight of 2017

Don’t sleep on UFC 214. The MMA world is only a month away from Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier part two and Bones vs. DC The Sequel couldn’t be more overlooked. Unfortunately, now cast in the 100 foot shadow of whatever Mayweather vs. McGregor is, the new biggest fight the UFC could make now features Jones and Cormier standing across the cage from each other.

Thanks to this epic new trailer by Stunning Studios Productions, we have the only hype you need to get you ready for Bones vs. DC Part 2. Seriously, the entire nearly three year saga of the Jon Jones v. Daniel Cormier is perfectly put together with Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise set as the soundtrack.

July 29, 2017, MMA’s biggest fight of the year goes down but you have to see this trailer before you can properly appreciate this blood feud.