This GIF of Alexander Gustafsson landing three straight uppercuts on Glover Teixeira is pretty perfect

Alexander Gustafsson may have uppercutted his way to a title shot. In front of a frenzied crowd filled with his Swedish countryman, Gustafsson put on his best performance in three years. The demise of Gustafsson’s opponent Glover Teixeira was in part because of the Swede’s 79-inch reach.

Because with Gustafsson greatness is always within reach. Pause.

Check out the beginning of the end for Teixeira as Gustafsson just spammed him with uppercuts straight down the middle. Nothing fancy, just the classic Gustafsson special attack that may lead him to face off with the winner of DC-Bones 2 later in the year.