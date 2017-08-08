This Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Game of Thrones mashup trailer is on another level

It was bound to happen. Somebody had to do it. Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is actually happening in 18 days and the best distraction from this Sharknado of hype is to dive deeper into season seven of Game of Thrones.

Just as important of separation church and state is keeping a person’s love for GoT far away from the most overexposed fight in combat sports history. Game of Thrones is a HBO property and May-Mac is set to air exclusively on Showtime.

There is no reason Floyd-Mayweather and Conor McGregor should fly in on a dragon and crossover into the world of GoT. Give us one escape?!?!? Nope, here is the official May-Mac Game of Thrones mashup trailer that takes this MMA vs. boxing mega-fight and places it in Westeros and Essos.

Why? Who knows but watch the trailer and either hate Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor for ruining your Game of Thrones fantasy or become mildly amazed how all these fictional plot points line up with combat sports reality.