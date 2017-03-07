This clip of Cody Garbrandt choking TJ Dillashaw may get you pumped for a new TUF

There are two types of mixed martial arts fans left in the world; in one camp they watch TUF because hey it’s MMA on free TV and in the other camp we have the portion of fans who hate the reality show drama of TUF with every fiber of their being. For that subsection of MMA followers who wish the TUF television franchise would die a fiery death, we give you Cody Garbrandt choking TJ Dillashaw.

"TUF 25" is going to be crazy if this clip of @Cody_NoLove grabbing @TJDillashaw by the throat is any indication of what's to come. pic.twitter.com/B7dzZHjyHv — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 7, 2017

If the crazy eyes of UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt choking the innocence out of TJ Dillashaw doesn’t get you a little geeked for the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter, we don’t know what will.