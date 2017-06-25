The look in the eyes of Fedor post-knockout is the most depressing of MMA things

The dream is over. From March 16, 2003 to roughly February 11, 2011 Fedor Emelianenko was more mythical creature than human mixed martial arts fighter. A six foot something, 230 something pound emotionless Russian was without question the baddest motherfucker on planet Earth.

On June 25, 2017 Fedor lost to a fringe top 15 UFC heavyweight who couldn’t even win his season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The mystique is gone.

MMA is the cruelest of sports. If your favorite, unbeatable, superhero MMA fighter competes long enough the sport will slap you and them with an unhealthy dose of reality. In MMA there are no immortals.

A three fight losing in streak in Strikeforce couldn’t murder Fedor’s legacy. An obscure Russian MMA with Fábio Maldonado didn’t kill Fedor’s GOAT status. Losing to Matt Mitrione by no doubt violent knockout, in a Bellator co-main event slot, may be MMA world’s final attempt to tell Fedor to leave well enough alone. Just stop.

—

A MMA tragedy in three parts

The realization you've been knocked down, but so has your foe. #BellatorNYC shot for @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/yOqdmvhPM2 — esther lin (@allelbows) June 25, 2017

Update: A glimmer of hope in our darkest hour