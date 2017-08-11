The amazing true story on how the late Kevin Randleman helped talk one of his fans out of suicide

Maybe the best story you will hear all month and its fitting it comes out over year after Kevin Randleman left Earth. The more the MMA world hears about Kevin Randleman, the more his legend grows.

The Internet is a huge vast ocean of people; both famous and anonymous. In theory Twitter in a great way for celebrities to connect with their fans but in practice it boils down to a buzzing hive full of hateful trolls arguing different radical views of the world.

Maybe this story of the late, great former UFC heavyweight champion and Pride star calling one his Twitter followers who was battling depression will restore your faith. Maybe Randleman is the exception when it comes to humans navigating the Internet. Whatever this story of fans, friends, online connections and everyday depression is you have to read it.

Rest in power Kevin “The Monster” Randleman