MMA RundownMMA Top Lists

Video: The 12 Days of Christmas in Dan Henderson Knockouts

·
0 0 658 0
Share3
+1

No matter who you are, no matter what you believe, this is supposed to be a time of togetherness. Forget about religion, disagreements or all of the horrible things going on in the world and remember that it’s just us here. One world, all overrun by us naked monkeys too smart for their own good. When you boil it all down, we’re all in this together and we might as well be excellent to each other.

I say we all start holding hands, singing Kumbaya and believing in Dan freakin’ Henderson. He’s never let us down. Win or lose, it never matters. He’s probably somewhere right now barefoot grilling out on an awesome holiday afternoon. That comforts me and I hope it comforts you too. Make American Dan Henderson Again is my new motto. So, gather ’round your loved ones and watch 12 knockouts representing the 12 days of KO Christmas.

On the first day of Christmas…

On the second day of Christmas…

On the third day of Christmas…

On the fourth day of Christmas…

On the fifth day of Christmas…

On the sixth day of Christmas…

On the seventh day of Christmas…

On the eighth day of Christmas…

On the ninth day of Christmas…

On the tenth day of Christmas…

On the eleventh day of Christmas…

On the twelfth day of Christmas…

Share3
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments