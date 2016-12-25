Video: The 12 Days of Christmas in Dan Henderson Knockouts

No matter who you are, no matter what you believe, this is supposed to be a time of togetherness. Forget about religion, disagreements or all of the horrible things going on in the world and remember that it’s just us here. One world, all overrun by us naked monkeys too smart for their own good. When you boil it all down, we’re all in this together and we might as well be excellent to each other.

I say we all start holding hands, singing Kumbaya and believing in Dan freakin’ Henderson. He’s never let us down. Win or lose, it never matters. He’s probably somewhere right now barefoot grilling out on an awesome holiday afternoon. That comforts me and I hope it comforts you too. Make American Dan Henderson Again is my new motto. So, gather ’round your loved ones and watch 12 knockouts representing the 12 days of KO Christmas.

On the first day of Christmas…

On the 1st day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us, 1 TKO over Bustamantehttps://t.co/WGX55vUzOx — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 14, 2016

On the second day of Christmas…

On the second day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us, a KO of Gonohttps://t.co/NMCJaNhIug — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 14, 2016

On the third day of Christmas…

On the third day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us, A BRH to Chonanhttps://t.co/lOnpsToK49 — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 15, 2016

On the fourth day of Christmas…

On the fourth day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us, An uppercut that killed Renzo deadhttps://t.co/rDgT4dj9vU — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 17, 2016

On the fifth day of Christmas…

On the fifth day of KO-mas @danhendo gave to us, A flurry to put out Tim Boetschhttps://t.co/zKmXkjDmYX — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 17, 2016

On the sixth day of Christmas…

One the sixth day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us A title win over Feijaohttps://t.co/yOPyi8IKX6 — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 18, 2016

On the seventh day of Christmas…

On the seventh day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us HAMMANO ITS OVER!!!https://t.co/NpJyP6AqqC — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 20, 2016

On the eighth day of Christmas…

On the eighth day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us A Hellbow to Hector Lombardhttps://t.co/jWcPeywvNJ — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 21, 2016

On the ninth day of Christmas…

On the ninth day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us A knockout of Wand and a double title winhttps://t.co/CohRVO6sLZ — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 21, 2016

On the tenth day of Christmas…

On the tenth day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us A short-arm BRH to Shogunhttps://t.co/WGXb5VVL2N — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 22, 2016

On the eleventh day of Christmas…

On the eleventh day of KO-mas, @danhendo gave to us An underarm uppercut and a fainting GOAThttps://t.co/zcLo7sk4NY — Jessica Hudnall (@LegKickTKO) December 23, 2016

On the twelfth day of Christmas…