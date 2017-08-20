Terence Crawford Destroys Julius Indongo’s Internal Organs with Body Shot of Death, Unifies 140 Pound Belts

Last night Terence Crawford became the undisputed 140-pound boxing champion. Crawford defeated Julius Indongo to retain the WBC, WBO, The Ring, and lineal light welterweight titles. He also captured from Indongo the WBA (Unified) and IBF light welterweight titles. That why we need more belts in MMA. As a combat sports champion, your titles should be as numerous as Daenerys Targaryen’s.

Before we watch the KO shot, here’s the first knockdown in the 2nd round. After this, things would only get worse for Indongo.

Let’s check out the body shot that Terence Crawford landed that made him the king of light welterweights.

God damn, that’s brutal. Poor Indongo looks like he’s been shot in the stomach the way he is writhing on the floor. Just savagery.

If you are into the whole fight, I bet you could watch it here. It’s only three rounds and about ten minutes, but damn it is fun. Terence Crawford sets Lincoln, Nebraska on fire.