Storytime with “Felony” Charles Bennett

Gather around, boys and girls.

Seems like Wanderlei Silva slayer Charles Bennett, AKA Felony, AKA Krazy Horse, has been hopping on Periscope to smoke weed and tell stories. It is exactly what you’d imagine smoking weed late night with Felony Charles Bennett to be like. After some technical difficult with the video kick stand, Felony decides to regale us with tales of his recent sexual exploits. And of course, Felony Charles Bennett is getting down with freaky women.

Damn. It seems like times are tough for old Felony. The man can’t even have casual sexual encounters without some choking or slapping involved. But he’s still getting laid so chin up, Krazy Horse.

Beyond the bizarre tales of sexual misadventures, I’m not quite sure if this video isn’t a subtle cry for help. The video description “save me” might be a subconscious signal to us. Perhaps Bennett does need saving. After his recent tour of fights all over the globe that haven’t exactly gone his way, he definitely needs someone to save himself from taking so many fights so close together. But maybe we are on the verge of the next phase of Charles Bennett. “Saved” Charles Bennett. I could get into that.

Either way, if this is just a simple hilarious late night high chat, or a genuine cry for help, we can be sure of one thing. No matter what happens next with Charles Bennett, it’s going to be crazy as fuck.