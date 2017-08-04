Stipe Miocic calls out boxers Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder so his own fans boo and turn on him

Sad. Hopefully this all traces back to the UFC not paying their heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic enough money. Ever since Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was announced Miocic has gone on the saddest social media campaign in attempt to score a big heavyweight boxing payday.

Nobody asked for this. Nobody wanted this. Except for members of Miocic’s family and strangely enough longtime journalist Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, nobody on planet Earth wants to see the UFC heavyweight champion crossover into the boxing ring.

“Stipe Miocic is the kind of guy those who run professional boxing have been looking for forever. He’s a heavyweight with punching power, extraordinary athletic ability and a lust for competition.”

Wait, what?

“He was a solid boxer as an amateur, and made it to the third round of the Golden Gloves national finals in 2009 before losing to Bryant Jennings, a successful pro who once fought Wladimir Klitschko for the heavyweight title. He probably would have been a star had he chosen boxing, but ultimately he pursued a mixed martial arts career.”

Sure why not. (Editor’s note: not third place but lost in the third round of the tournament)

Two months into his hounding for a boxing payday, Miocic’s own fans have now started to turn against him.

Look Miocic has 110,291 followers on Twitter and his call-out of heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder netted only 13 likes after a week of posting. We were told there wouldn’t be math but 13 out of 110,291 does not seem like a strong basis for a super-fight humans with the sense sight want to pay for.