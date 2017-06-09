Still watching this video of Rizin’s Rena Kubota kneeing a gameshow host’s stomach to hell

When you add our favorite Rizin violence machine Rena Kubota to a Japanese game show the net results will always be pure gold. Not for nothing but Japanese game shows are the best form of television for 50 years running. It would probably help if we even had the most basic grasp of the modern Japanese language but MMA is in our DNA so for now that will just have to suffice.

Let’s watch the 115 pound buzzsaw Rena not pull back any of her knee strikes on his hapless Japanese gameshow host. Protect the business Rena and give stiff knee strikes to the all the future wacky FM DJs, caffeinated morning show hosts or over enthusiastic fans who ask you to hit them.