Spider’s next opponent, Rumble’s new job and more in the post-UFC 210 Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Escape from New York because New York MMA sucks. Deep down in their hearts the UFC knew once MMA was made legal in the state of New York the NY State Athletic Commission did not have the infrastructure to oversee UFC events on the regular. On the heels of UFC 210, it appears the NYSAC is even more incompetent than first thought.

Thanks to the already high tax rate hammered on visiting fighters plus the NYSAC tripping all over themselves during fight week and event night, it may be harder for the UFC to entice fighters to participate on NY state cards.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Put on your "I Heart NY" shirt with the tag still on it as you read your post-UFC210 edition of your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

More UFC shows, more headliners needed and sources are once again saying that the UFC will crown a women’s 125 pound flyweight champion before the end of 2017. This is despite of the TUF season weight classes already being announced.

Rumors out of Las Vegas have Floyd Mayweather beginning a training camp as early as this week for a potential fall comeback fight. The leading contender to be Mayweather’s return retirement bout is still UFC champion Conor McGregor

Fresh off his surprise in cage retirement last night, rumors have swirled of what Rumble Johnson’s next career move will be. Top five contenders normally don’t retire out of the blue but it appears Rumble’s post fight career won’t have anything to do with MMA

Sources says despite Kelvin Gastelum dropping out, the UFC is doing everything in their power to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 card. Leading names tossed at Spider for the Brazil fight include Luke Rockhold, Uriah Hall, Gunnar Nelson and two dark horse contenders in Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone

The rumors are sadly true that UFC Hall of Famer and Pride vet Don Frye is currently homeless. Frye has hit some rough patches after some recent surgeries and is homeless because of it. Hopefully the UFC or the MMA community can rally around one of their own

