Something for the ladies and gents, here are The Top Five Beefcakes in MMA Journalism

5.) Shaun Al-Shatti

As a part of MMAFighting.com, Shaun is bringing a much needed sense of style and panache to their team. MMA fans are demanding more and more of this well-spoken and balding hunk. From his post-fight breakdowns to his appearances on the MMA Hour, the guys and gals can’t get enough of this new cutie.

4.) Mike Chiappetta

When Mike Chiappetta announced that he was leaving MMA journalism, the whole combat sports world was crushed. How would we ever live without this gorgeous mug feeding us MMA insider information? Thankfully, Chiappetta returned to us in 2015, joining Bleacher Report’s large stable of beefy boys. But Chiappetta remains crème de la crème.

3.) Brett Okamoto

The smooth sexy voice behind the Five Rounds podcast on ESPN is certifiable 100% Grade A Beef. With ESPN taking more of an interest in MMA in the past few years, fans across the U.S.A. have been treated to this sight for sore eyes more and more. Canada eat your heart out.

2.) Ben Fowlkes

Some beefy boys are all kempt and super stylish; some of our favorite hunks are of the outdoor variety. Benjamin Fowlkes makes those Montana winters hot, hot, hot. I know quite a few fans that want nothing more than to be his bed nurse, giving him serious therapy for that pile of trash neck.

1.) Luke Thomas

The honor of number one beefcake could only go to one man in MMA journalism. Washington D.C.’s own Luke Thomas is the porterhouse steak of combat sports reporting. Every week on his live podcast, viewers salivate while Luke gets all hot and bothered. Fans can only hope and pray to God that he will start posting videos of his infamous lifting sessions. Oh, what would I give to be Luke’s squat rack for just a day… ……….sigh.